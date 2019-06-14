Services Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc. 174 North Lyman Street Wadsworth , OH 44281 (330) 334-1501 Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas F. "Papa" Myers

WADSWORTH -- Thomas F. Myers (Papa), 84, of Wadsworth, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born on January 30, 1935 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Walter and Vesta Myers.



After graduating from Cadiz High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force proudly serving in Korea. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kent State University and a Master's Degree from The University of Akron. He taught for 31 years, retiring in 1992 from Firestone High School in Akron. He enjoyed working many summers at Fairlawn Country Club until 2016.



Having recently celebrated 60 years of marriage with Carolyn J. Day from Barnesville, Ohio, he is also survived by daughter, Karla (Randy) Fulton; sons, Kirk (Tara) and Kris (Jennifer) Myers; grandchildren, Megan (Emily), Matthew (Sabrina), Jenna, Brian, Lane, and Mallory; sister, Elsie (O.H. "Bud"") Parrine; sister-in-law, Delores Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Lynda) Myers, Robert (Eleanor) Myers, and Maurice (Jeannie) Myers; brother-in-law, Robert Wilson.



Tom enjoyed spending time with family, coaching, watching Ohio sports, and listening to Elvis.



Family and friends are invited to Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St.,Wadsworth, Ohio for visitation on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Military Honors will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.



The family would like to thank the staff of Autumnwood Center, 275 E. Sunset Dr., Rittman, Ohio 44270 and the Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Suite 103, Akron, Ohio 44333 for their care and kindness. Memorials may be made to either in Tom's name. He will be deeply missed and forever loved, and said it best, "Be Careful".



