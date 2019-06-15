|
Thomas F. Myers (Papa)
WADSWORTH -- Thomas F. Myers (Papa), 84, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St.,Wadsworth, Ohio for visitation on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Military Honors will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.
Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 330-335-1501 www. HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 15, 2019
