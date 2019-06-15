Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
Thomas F. (Papa) Myers

Thomas F. (Papa) Myers Obituary
Thomas F. Myers (Papa)

WADSWORTH -- Thomas F. Myers (Papa), 84, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St.,Wadsworth, Ohio for visitation on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Military Honors will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 330-335-1501 www. HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 15, 2019
