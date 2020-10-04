1/1
Thomas Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas S Fisher, 94, passed away September 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Bertha J. Fisher (nee English) (dec). Tom was older brother of George Jr. and Richard "Dick" (dec) Fisher both of Peninsula; dear father of Thomas R of Texas, Jerald (Linda) of Peninsula and Jay (dec); dear grandfather of Jennifer (Steve) Verner of Illinois, Kelly Fisher of Kent, and Dale (Kristin) Fisher of Columbus; great grandkids, Sydney (Taylor) Sheridan, Azlan Dack, Kelsey Fisher and Dylan Kucinich and great-great granddaughter, Isabelle. Tom helped many people over the years as a World War II Navy veteran sailing in a minesweeper in the Pacific, Richfield volunteer fireman for 15 years, Richfield Board of Appeals, Summit County Deputy Sheriff 1961-1967, and the First Police Chief for Richfield Village 1967-1988. He was invited and graduated from the FBI Academy. Tom loved traveling with family and friends and great times and memories were made whether camping, fishing, sailing on cruise ships or visiting casinos. Tom requested memorials be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. ALL SERVICES AND INTERMENT PRIVATE. ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME. (440 ) 526-7315





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved