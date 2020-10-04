Thomas Fisher

Thomas S Fisher, 94, passed away September 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Bertha J. Fisher (nee English) (dec). Tom was older brother of George Jr. and Richard "Dick" (dec) Fisher both of Peninsula; dear father of Thomas R of Texas, Jerald (Linda) of Peninsula and Jay (dec); dear grandfather of Jennifer (Steve) Verner of Illinois, Kelly Fisher of Kent, and Dale (Kristin) Fisher of Columbus; great grandkids, Sydney (Taylor) Sheridan, Azlan Dack, Kelsey Fisher and Dylan Kucinich and great-great granddaughter, Isabelle. Tom helped many people over the years as a World War II Navy veteran sailing in a minesweeper in the Pacific, Richfield volunteer fireman for 15 years, Richfield Board of Appeals, Summit County Deputy Sheriff 1961-1967, and the First Police Chief for Richfield Village 1967-1988. He was invited and graduated from the FBI Academy. Tom loved traveling with family and friends and great times and memories were made whether camping, fishing, sailing on cruise ships or visiting casinos. Tom requested memorials be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. ALL SERVICES AND INTERMENT PRIVATE. ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME. (440 ) 526-7315