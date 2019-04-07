Thomas "Tom" G. Jones, Jr.



Thomas G. "Tom" Jones, Jr., passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 56.



A generous man to many, he loved music and was an avid car enthusiast, talented artist, eccentric collector of many unique things and an entrepreneur of everything! He also loved animals, including his shop dogs, as well as all types of trains. Tom was the ayatollah of rock n' rolla and the king of kool.



Preceded in death by grandparents, Flora Jones, George Jones, Opal Criner, Ray Criner, he will be sadly missed by mother, Barbara (Criner) Jones; father, Thomas Jones, Sr.; brother, Todd (Lisa); sister, Kathleen; daughter, Alexis; sons, Terrence and Cory; special daughter, Raelyn "Buttercup"; nephew, Tyler (Alyssa); niece, Kasey; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Tom's family would like to extend a special thanks to his best friend/cousin, Michael, cousin, Terri, Heather, and Jennifer for their loyalty and friendship.



A memorial visitation will take place Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio. Those who wish may make donations in Tom's name to the Haven of Rest.



