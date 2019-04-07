Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas G. Jones Obituary
Thomas "Tom" G. Jones, Jr.

Thomas G. "Tom" Jones, Jr., passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 56.

A generous man to many, he loved music and was an avid car enthusiast, talented artist, eccentric collector of many unique things and an entrepreneur of everything! He also loved animals, including his shop dogs, as well as all types of trains. Tom was the ayatollah of rock n' rolla and the king of kool.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Flora Jones, George Jones, Opal Criner, Ray Criner, he will be sadly missed by mother, Barbara (Criner) Jones; father, Thomas Jones, Sr.; brother, Todd (Lisa); sister, Kathleen; daughter, Alexis; sons, Terrence and Cory; special daughter, Raelyn "Buttercup"; nephew, Tyler (Alyssa); niece, Kasey; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tom's family would like to extend a special thanks to his best friend/cousin, Michael, cousin, Terri, Heather, and Jennifer for their loyalty and friendship.

A memorial visitation will take place Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio. Those who wish may make donations in Tom's name to the Haven of Rest.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now