Reverend Thomas G. Kerns (Uncle Pete, Uncle Tom, Brother Tom) Thomas G. Kerns passed away on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 in Copley, Ohio. Rev. Kerns was born in Charleston, WV to Wayland and Margaret Kerns. He grew up in the mountains of Goshen, Virginia. After graduating from Goshen High School, Tom went on to Lynchburg College to earn his B.A. From there he went on to Vanderbilt University and earned his Bachelor of Divinity. Later in his career he attended Ashland Theological Seminary and earned a Master of Arts in Religion. He was an ordained minister for 65 years with the Disciples of Christ Denomination. He went on to become the first Chaplain at Medina Community Hospital. His many achievements include receiving Pastor Emeritus at Bath Church, UCC, Regional Elder for Disciples of Christ, Eagle Scout, Troop Leader for Webelo's in Richmond, VA, Licensed Professional Counselor, Stephen Minister at Bath UCC, and led numerous support groups. He served many churches including in Livingston, TN, Richmond, VA, Wheeling WV and Medina, OH. He served as interim minister at Richfield UCC, Brunswick Covenant Church, Clyde Christian Church and North Hill Christian Church in Akron, OH. (Tom didn't know how to retire!) He was married to Jeanie Kerns for 32 years. Together their blended family consists of seven children: Katy (deceased) (husband Mark), Steve (Sue), Beth, Ann (Rodney), Jennifer (Eric), Jocelyn (Joe, fiance) and Tiffany (Brad). Grandchildren include: Jessica, Mark, Lydia, Emma, Justin, Lindsey, Jackson and Carly; one great grandson, Tyler. His four siblings are: Ray (deceased), Rev. Natalie, Peggy (deceased), and Carolyn. Tom's favorite past time was getting his "mountain fix and seeing the absolute beauty of nature." He loved fishing, gardening, swimming and bird watching. Other favorites included volunteering for the Polar Express and hosting at Chautauqua Institute for 20 years. Family and church were most important in his life. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 20th from 4-7 p.m. at the Bath Church, United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron 44333. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday August 21 at Bath Church, UCC. Officiants will be the Rev. Dan Doty and Rev. Maureen Webber. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bath Church, UCC or www.palsinmotion.org, a nonprofit organization improving the lives of those with Parkinson's. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019