Thomas G. Theriault, 76, of Houston, TX, died Oct. 28 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Barberton to the late Joseph Gerald Theriault and MaryEllenn Howey May 1, 1944. He is survived by brother, Robert J., wife, Ann Rockwell. He leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara A. Hurt Theriault; children, Tyler J. and Tami B.; his grandson, Michael T.; three B-I-L's Jerry (Sherry), David (Karen), Rick and S-I-L Judy; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
