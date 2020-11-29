Thomas Geopfert Sr., our much-loved husband, father, grand and great-grand father died peacefully, at home, with his family beside him on November 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Thomas was born February 28, 1929 in Massillon, Ohio. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Canton and went on to Fenn College (now known as Cleveland State University) to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering. He married the love of his life, Roberta (Sue) Eden, on February 24, 1951 and they spent 69 incredible years together with their children and their families. Besides his wife he leaves behind, Karen (Everett) Woodall, Thomas (Jean) Geopfert Jr., Joseph (Linda) Geopfert, Kathie Callies, James (Ashley) Geopfert and their 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren who were the light of his life. Thomas was the 2nd generation owner of The Geopfert Company in Akron which has been in business now for 67 years. It is family owned Commercial HVAC business where he served as President and Chairman of the Board. He also served on many organizations and committees to improve the HVAC industry. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1947 to 1950. He contributed to many worthy causes. He was a lifelong member and President of Akron Rotary. He worked tirelessly for the Akron Rotary Camp for Children with Special Needs. He served on the Boards of American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Center for Economic Education at University of Akron and Junior Achievement. He served as President of ARDB and Small Business Council. He was a long-standing member of the First Christian Church of Kent where he served as Chairman of the Board, Deacon and Elder. He received the First Small Businessperson of the Year Award in 1983 and an Honorary Alumni Award from the University of Akron. Thomas was the family patriarch and the inspiration for his children's efforts to give back to their communities. He was a man with a smile that could brighten any day. He was an avid reader and he lived for family gatherings big and small. How blessed we have been and how thankful we are for the love of God and family that he gave us. A private family service will be held with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Akron Rotary Camp for Children with Special Needs (In Honor of Thomas Geopfert Sr.) 4460 Rex Lake Dr., New Franklin, OH 44319 or First Christian Church of Kent (In Honor of Thomas Geopfert Sr.) 335 West Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com