Thomas H. Castner

STOW -- Thomas H. Castner, 87, died March 14, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 45 years service. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kay (Kehrle); parents, Albert and Louise (Mills), and brother, Raymond. He is survived by daughters, Meg (David) Edwards, Laura Castner; sons, Ken (Leslie) Castner and Paul (Rae Lynn) Castner; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Garcia of CA and Betty Mays of TX. Mass of the Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held for the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Direction Home, 1550 Corporate Woods Parkway, Uniontown 44685-8797. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
