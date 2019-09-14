Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CHAPEL HILL COMMUNITY
12200 Strausser NW
Canal Fulton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
CHAPEL HILL COMMUNITY
12200 Strausser NW
Canal Fulton, OH
Thomas H. Lautenschlager


1933 - 2019
Thomas H. Lautenschlager Obituary
Thomas H. Lautenschlager Thomas Harvey Lautenschlager, 85, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Chapel Hill Assisted Living in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Funeral Service will be MONDAY, 6 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL COMMUNITY, 12200 Strausser NW, Canal Fulton, Ohio and where friends may call MONDAY, 5 p.m. until time of service. Chaplain Erin Proie and Judge Todd McKenney officiating. Private burial with Military Honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Tom's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
