STOW -- Thomas Harold "Thom" Jeffries, 42, won his battle with cancer and was called home to be with his Lord on March 2, 2019.



Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, he graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1995, and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics at Youngstown State University in 1999. He was a Stow resident since 2001 and was employed as a software development manager with Wolters Kluwer. Thom was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, and Christian friend, and he will be greatly missed.



Preceded in death by his grandmother, Twyla C. Ball, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara, who was his high school sweetheart. He was so proud of his daughters, Julia and Olivia, and son, Joshua, all of Stow. He is also survived by his parents, Thomas and Barbara Jeffries of East Liverpool; a brother, Scott C. (Kimberly) Jeffries, of Hartville; a sister, Candace Jeffries of East Liverpool; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Debbe Hancock; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., where Pastor Dan Page will conduct services Thursday at 10 a.m.. Burial will be in Silver Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Thom requested memorials be made to (stjude.org), to help young ones battling cancer.