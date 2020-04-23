|
WADSWORTH TWP. -- Thomas Henderson Sr., age 67, passed away April 20, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1952 in Akron, Ohio to Edith and John Thomas Henderson. A life resident of the Wadsworth-Doylestown area, he was employed by Alcon Tool Company for over 20 years. Tom was a life member of Emanuel United Church of Christ, and enjoyed fishing, drawing with watercolor, and singing in the Greater Canton Men's Chorus. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen (Collins) Henderson of 40 years; special family friends, Jerry and Vicky Baughman; he is survived by daughter, Bethany (Brad) Dean of Findlay; son, Thomas (Katie) Henderson Jr. of Doylestown; grandsons, Izzac Dean and Lucas Henderson; brother, David (Debbie) Henderson; sister, Janet (Terry) Bailey; special family friends, Rick and Alyson Cope, Lee and Nancy Dean, Larry and Jackie Dietry. A private graveside service will be held at Emanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020