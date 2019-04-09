Thomas "Tom" J. Cannon



Thomas J. Cannon, age 84, of Akron, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Akron on February 12, 1935 to the late Earl and Lucille Cannon.



He was a graduate of Ellet High School and went on to serve in the Army Reserve. Following his service in the Army Reserve, he joined the Akron Fire Department, retiring after 33 years of service as a Lieutenant. Tom was an avid boater, enjoyed skiing, marathon running and riding his Harley.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda J. Cannon in 1987. Tom is survived by his daughters, Sue (Lee) Albritton of Gainesville, Fla. and Jill (Bill) Reisinger of North Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Michaela and Ellie Woodford, Paxton, Will and Weston Reisinger; and special friend, Micki Tomasch of Port St. Lucie, Fla.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Inn at Whitewood Village for the excellent care given to Tom during his stay.



The family invites you to celebrate the life of Tom, Saturday, April 13, 2019 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Reisinger home (2624 MacNaughten Street NW, North Canton, OH 44720). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent directly to the Akron Fire Training Academy in memory of Tom Cannon (1309 Emmitt Road, Akron, OH 44306).



Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019