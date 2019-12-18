|
Thomas J. Haralson, 95, of Akron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was a WWII Navy veteran and a 30 year career Akron Firefighter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Toma (nee McGuire) Haralson; wives, Marjorie (1973) and Bonnie (2014). He is survived by his children, Jill (Jerry), Jim, Jeff (Pat); stepchildren, Dan (AnRea), Dawn; grandchildren, Jerry (Eric), Justin (Mandie), Todd, Kristy (Fred), Paige, Kari, Kim (Jonathan); ten great grandchildren; dear neighbors, Joy and Chuck. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Summa Hospice Nurses. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. TONIGHT at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home with V.F.W. Post #3383 conducting military honors followed by a Last Alarm by the Akron Firefighter Retirees. A Memorial Service will follow with Pastor Don Davies officiating. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Haralson family. Messages and memories of Thomas can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019