Thomas J. Herberger Thomas J. Herberger, 71, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully after a tough battle with cancer. I was strong because of my weaknesses. I was wise because I'd been foolish. And I laughed because I'd known sadness. Tom worked proudly for the City of Cuyahoga Falls for 31 years, retiring in 1998. Survived by his loving wife and best friend, Pam, you were my Bridge over troubled water. Much loved stepsons, Brad Lyell and Shane Lyell; Brad's wife, Mary; Shane's life partner, Andrea; and his bright shining stars- his granddaughters, Ella Grace Lyell and Kalliope Ruth Lyell. Tom is also survived by his much loved mother-in-law, Mona Chadwell, thank you for your love and support over the years. Also survived by brother-in-law, Ron Chadwell (Norma); sisters-in-law, Pat Ruark, Debbie Monroe, Judy Kirstein (Ken), Marlene Chadwell, many nieces and nephews, and many friends. A big thank you to Dr. Koenig and his wonderful staff at the Cooper Cancer Center. Also many thanks to the two special nurses at Summa Hospice Care, Josie and Kelly. Thank you Teresa Calling hours will be held Friday 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Summit County Humane Society 7996 Darrow Rd, Twin 44086 or Summa Hospice 1077 Gorge Blvd 44310
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019