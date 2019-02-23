Thomas J McNeill



Thomas Joseph McNeill, son of the late Paul and Marie McNeill, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 85.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Neil and Jerry. He graduated from St. Mary's high school where he spent many hours singing in the choir. He was a gifted Irish tenor. He continued to sing at St. Mary's and used his gift of song at many family weddings and events. He served in the United States Army. He worked for Lawson's Milk Company for many years and also worked in security for Jackson School. He loved to golf and loved football especially the Cleveland Browns.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; as well as his six children, Theresa Francis (William), Kevin (Lisa), Maggie Pace (Tom), James, Stephen (Melinda), and Patty Cellitti (Mario); also survived by 12 grandchildren, Kathryn Haneline (Kyle), Christine Ciullo (Zachary), Laura Schneider (Daniel), Anne Francis, Shannon and Stephanie McNeill, Michelle Grande (Ryan), Robert & Emily Neuwirth, Daniel Neuwirth (Justine), Michael Neuwirth (Vanessa), Joey McNeill, as well as six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to extend special appreciation to his nephew, Tommy Lischak for his love and kindness for so many years.



Calling hours are from 2 to 5 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial at Visitation of Mary (Annunciation Church), 55 Broad St., Akron, 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hattie Larlham Foundation, 9772 Diagonal Rd., Mantua, OH 44255. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary