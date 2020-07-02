1/1
Thomas J. Moore
THEN AND NOW Thomas Moore, 90, passed away on June 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born in Akron on July 12, 1929 to the late Ralph and Ruth (Remley) Moore and was a 1947 graduate of Central High School. He was a proud member of the Masonic Loyalty Lodge #645 (presently #83), joining in 1951. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. (Bobo), whom he was proud to have been married to for 50 years. He is survived by his sons, Richard, Bruce, Scott (Kay) of Columbus, and David (Joellen) of Northfield; sister-in-law, Joan Haumesser and brother-in-law, Vince Weber. Tom had seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Tom was also preceded in death by special friend, Irene Nitzsche. A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 3, at 1:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's memory to the American Cancer Society, 3500 Embassy Pkwy. Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
