CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Thomas J. Poncar, 67, passed away June 21, 2020. He was born in Cleveland to the late John and Florence Poncar. Tom resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 32 years. He enjoyed basketball, movies, music and loved spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Angela; sons, Stephen (Jackie) and James (Hannah); grandchildren, Sebastian and Ava; mother-in-law, Frances Carpenter and his pup, Lillie. Viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
