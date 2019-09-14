|
|
|
Thomas Jay "Tommy" Cowman Tom Cowman, 69, went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019. Tom was born in Akron, Ohio and lived in Uniontown, OH. He graduated from Garfield High School and retired from the Akron Beacon Journal where he worked for 40 years. Tom was a member of the Akron Typographical Union. His hobbies were golf, chess, reading, talking stocks and politics. He enjoyed time with his family and getting a beer with friends. Preceded in death by Joyce Latshaw. Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra of 39 years; sons, Thomas Cowman (Niki), Paul Cowman (Sue), Kaleb Cowman; daughters, Casey Wunsch (Doug), Alexis Ries (Randall), Coral Cowman; grandchildren, Payton Nanna, Juliana Ries, Aleah Ries, Randall Ries II, Layla Ries, Isabella Ries; great grandchildren, Damian Minson; and sister, Carol Petz (Dale). Friends and family will be received Monday, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be Tuesday, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: Camp Ecco 5140 Pioneer Rd. Carrollton, OH 44615. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019