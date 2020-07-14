Thomas Joseph Freeman, 88, of Kent, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020. He was born April 22, 1932, in Canton to Robert Emmett and Pauline DeCorps Freeman. Tom graduated from Lehman High School and Kent State University. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tom married the late Mimi Johnson Freeman on September 8, 1956. He was Vice President and co-owner of Immediate Disposal in Brimfield and later engaged in commercial real estate. His career in public service included serving as Child Welfare Director of Lake County, Executive Director of the Florence Crittenton Home in Akron, Ohio, Executive Director of Catholic Charities in Portage County, founding the Pregnancy Center of Kent and Portage County Commissioner. Tom served on the boards of the Area Agency on Aging and the Coleman Foundation. Tom enjoyed traveling and adventure. He toured throughout the United States in addition to trips to New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Italy, the Amazon and North Pole. Tom possessed a generous spirit and dynamic personality. A dedicated family man, he exhibited an unwavering commitment, willingness and capacity to understand, appreciate and respond to the needs of others. He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Kent and ushered Mass on Sundays. Tom was a member of the President's Club of Kent State University. His life will be forever cherished by his surviving wife Susan, and his children, Tom and wife, Francine of Kent, Jennifer McDonough of Kent, Mary Sears and husband, Victor of Rockwall, Texas, Matthew of Stow, Ernie and wife Cindy of Cuyahoga Falls, Paula Murray and husband, Roger of Atlanta, Georgia, John and wife, Kate of Surfside Beach, SC, David and wife, Kara of Memphis, Tennessee, Francis of Kent and grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday, July 16th, 5 to 8 PM at Redmon Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 17th, 10 AM at St. Patrick Church, Fr. Richard Pentello celebrant. Burial Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent. Memorials may be made to the Tom and Mimi Freeman Family Endowment, c/o Coleman Foundation, or St. Patrick's Church. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)