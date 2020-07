Thomas Joseph Freeman, 88, of Kent, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 16th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Fr. Richard Pentello celebrant. Burial will be at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent. Memorials may be made to the Tom and Mimi Freeman Family Endowment, c/o Coleman Foundation, or St. Patrick's Church. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)