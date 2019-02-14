|
|
Thomas King Pierson
Thomas King Pierson, age 67, of Cuyahoga Falls, died on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Canal Pointe Nursing Home in Akron.
Thomas was born January 8, 1952 in Toledo, to Carl and Betty (King) Pierson. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Kent. Tom served as a choir director at the United Methodist Church of Kent and at St. Vincent de Paul in Akron. Tom was a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College and a retired music teacher.
He is survived by brothers, Richard (Sue) Pierson of Cuyahoga Falls and Donald (Kathy) Pierson of Lake Forest, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl T. and Betty J. (King) Pierson.
Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Kent, with Rev. Dr. David Palmer and Rev. Douglas Denton officiating. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Kent, 1435 E. Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2019