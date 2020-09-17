Thomas "Tommy" L. Casto, 76, passed away September 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born October 9, 1943 in Webster County, W. Va., to the late Elmore and Ada Casto. He was preceded in death by sister, Naomi Confere. He is survived by brother, Clifford (Eleanor) Casto and sister, Maxine (Paul) Brown. He leaves behind a wife of 56 years, Linda (Herold) Casto; son, Brian Casto of Akron, Ohio; daughter, Brenda (Brian) Dockus of Huntsville, AL. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Samantha (JC) Edwards, Elizabeth Casto, William Dockus, Emily Casto and Nicholas Casto. He is survived by great grandsons, Dyson and Dean Edwards. Tom worked for Famous Enterprises as an 18 wheel driver for 50 years. He dearly loved his job. He enjoyed camping, the beach, gardening and keeping his grass and home beautiful. He was also known to enjoy playing with his great grandsons, Dyson and Dean. He was very proud of his son and daughter. His wife is very proud of him and he will be missed terribly. A private family service will be held at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Private family visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m., with graveside services at Canal Fulton Cemetery. The family wants to send heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and doctors who took such great care of Tom in Summa Barberton Hospital ICU. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356