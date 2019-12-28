|
Thomas L. Craig, 70, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Tom was born July 15, 1949 to William and Ellen (Stokes) Craig in Geneva, Ohio. After attending Kent State University, where he met his wife Stephanie, they moved to Stow, Ohio to start building a family. His careers included 35 years with the LF Leeper Company as Director of Marketing and 15 years as a Realtor. He was a member of St Sebastian Church and a former member of Holy Family Church. Most recently he moved to Baldwin Park in Orlando Florida, a community he loved. Tom was not only the patriarch of the family, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, papa, brother, uncle and friend. He had the most kind and gentle soul, and was a calming influence in our chaotic lives. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his in laws, James (Anne Foglio) Licate, sister in law Virgina Spahr. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Stephanie (Licate); his children, Steven (Heather) Craig, Michael (Christopher) Craig-Voyk, Gina (Marco) Alcantara, and David (Mark Belknap) Craig; grandchildren Chloe, Casey, William, Jose, Jaslin, and Marco Jr; great grandchild Azadiaunna; his brother William (Janet) Craig, brothers/sisters in laws Ken (Helen) Spahr, Mary (James) Adams, nieces and nephews, and cousins...all of whom he cherished. The family will soon announce a celebration of life to be held in Tom's honor in Akron Ohio this spring. Adoption touched the life of Tom in many ways and helping other families in the quest to adopt was a cause near and dear to his heart. For that reason, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to A Chosen Child, achosenchild.com, an Orlando based nonprofit specializing in adoption.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019