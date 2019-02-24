|
Thomas L. Fuhrman
Thomas L. Fuhrman, 82, passed away February 19, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Everett and Velda (High) Fuhrman and earned a graduate degree from the University of Akron. He was the Northeast Chapter Manager for NECA, the National Electrical Contractors Association.
Preceded in death by his wife, Joann, he is survived by his children, Christian Fuhrman, Rebecca (Anthony) Kaplan, Victoria Peterson and Monica Fuhrman (Blaine Jones); grandson, James Miller; brothers, Joseph and James Furhman.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019