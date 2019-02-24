Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Thomas L. Fuhrman


Thomas L. Fuhrman Obituary
Thomas L. Fuhrman

Thomas L. Fuhrman, 82, passed away February 19, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Everett and Velda (High) Fuhrman and earned a graduate degree from the University of Akron. He was the Northeast Chapter Manager for NECA, the National Electrical Contractors Association.

Preceded in death by his wife, Joann, he is survived by his children, Christian Fuhrman, Rebecca (Anthony) Kaplan, Victoria Peterson and Monica Fuhrman (Blaine Jones); grandson, James Miller; brothers, Joseph and James Furhman.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

Please share your thoughts and condolences on his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
