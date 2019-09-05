|
|
Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief" Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief", age 72, crossed the river into eternal life on September 2, 2019. Born in Salineville, Ohio in Columbiana County, he lived in Amherst, Ohio and most recently in Akron. At age 17, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam. Thomas was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, bluegrass music and caring for his beagles. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy L. McKee; mother, Eileen Touvelle, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kathy; sons, Thomas L. McKee II, James A. McKee and Jason M. Smith; daughter, Shannon L. (Larry) Coleman; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Annette Makar of North Carolina, Michelle (Kevin) Blaner of West Virginia, and Pat Stipe of Florida. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the at: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019