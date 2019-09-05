Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Hill Presbyterian Church
2406 Ardwell Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Presbyterian Church
2406 Ardwell Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. "Chief" McKee Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. "Chief" McKee Sr. Obituary
Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief" Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief", age 72, crossed the river into eternal life on September 2, 2019. Born in Salineville, Ohio in Columbiana County, he lived in Amherst, Ohio and most recently in Akron. At age 17, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam. Thomas was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, bluegrass music and caring for his beagles. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy L. McKee; mother, Eileen Touvelle, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kathy; sons, Thomas L. McKee II, James A. McKee and Jason M. Smith; daughter, Shannon L. (Larry) Coleman; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Annette Makar of North Carolina, Michelle (Kevin) Blaner of West Virginia, and Pat Stipe of Florida. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the at: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now