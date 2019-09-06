|
|
Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief" Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief", age 72, crossed the river into eternal life on September 2, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the at: https://www.wounded warriorproject.org/donate. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019