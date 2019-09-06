Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Hill Presbyterian Church
2406 Ardwell Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Presbyterian Church
2406 Ardwell Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. McKee Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. McKee Sr. Obituary
Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief" Thomas L. McKee Sr. "Chief", age 72, crossed the river into eternal life on September 2, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the at: https://www.wounded warriorproject.org/donate. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now