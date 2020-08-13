Thomas Lee Joyner, 69, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born and lived his life in the Akron area. Thomas had worked as a contractor with Joyner Family Limited for over 40 years. He was a member of the Akron Brothers Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Delores Joyner and sister, Donna Jean. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Julie Joyner; son, Jason (Candice) Joyner; sisters, Theresa (Bob) Wismer, Alice (Tim) Bennett; brother, Michael Joyner; his grandchildren, Cassandra, Madison, Shawn, Elijah, Jackson, and Jameson; great grandchild, Cam; girlfriend, Susan Nesbitt; friend, Judy Joyner; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.