Thomas Lee Smith, 80, passed away April 14, 2020. He was born in Akron and lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls. Tom graduated from Central High School and The University of Akron. He was a teacher at Woodridge High School for 28 years. He also coached basketball and golf then served as the girls Athletic Director. After retiring from teaching he worked for Fox Den Golf Course. He loved to bowl, golf and vacation in Myrtle Beach. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Smith; sister-in-law, Marilyn Swejk; brothers-in-law, Dave Swejk and Gary Knight. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barb; daughter, Nancy Jo (John) Orben; granddaughter, Jennifer Jo; sister, Linda Knight; brother, Ron (Mary) Smith; sister-in-law, Susie Swejk; brother-in-law, Jerry (Judi) Swejk; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Should friends desire memorials may be made to IHM, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 or to First Tee, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2020