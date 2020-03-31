|
Thomas Leo Buckingham, born October 30, 1935, went to be with the Lord March 21, 2020. He passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by parents, Leo and Margaret Buckingham; brother, Carl Buckingham; sister, Jean Brncik; and his first wife of 46 years, Beverly Buckingham. Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Buckingham of 17 years; sons, Randy Buckingham, William Buckingham; daughters, Pamela Stuteville, Laura Calaway; step-children, Mark Foraker, Amy Swaboda, Beth Foraker, Bruce Foraker; sister, Doris Ritzman; along with numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. A gifted man in many respects, he will be remembered as a loving family man. One of his great joys was singing in many choirs including Ridgewood Baptist Church of Wadsworth, OH., Canton Men's Chorus of Canton, OH., First Baptist Church of Vero Beach, FL., and the Treasure Coast Corral. The family will announce a memorial service to be held at a future date when it is once again safe for people to congregate in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020