Thomas Leon Duluc
1962 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" "Tommy" Leon Duluc, age 57, of Akron, Ohio suddenly, but courageously, passed away from pancreatic cancer July 18, 2020. Tom was born on December 2, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio. He was a graduate from Firestone High School. He enjoyed music, fishing, being outdoors, spending time with family, and working with his twin brother at Kamper City. Tom was born to his proud parents Dr. Salvador Duluc (deceased), and Trina Duluc-Skarzynski. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Sara; children, Zach, Olivia, Christian, Sal. Loving and supporting twin brother, Michael (Janet-spouse); triplets, Mckenzie, Cameron, Justin; niece and nephews. His caring younger brother Craig and his cherished sister Denise Duluc-Poulos MD (Ernest - spouse) - Spencer and Adam nephews. Visitation will be held at Cirello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Road Fairlawn, Ohio 44333, Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is being established for his children and contributions can be sent to Cirello and Carr Funeral Home in the family's name.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
3 entries
July 24, 2020
Dear Sara and kids, we are so sorry to hear of about Tom. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love your neighbors Alan and Tari
July 24, 2020
Tom, You will be forever missed. We will celebrate you everyday, especially on Wednesdays when we do our weekly KC night out. I love you dearly my friend. Love, Tinnie
Kristina
Friend
July 23, 2020
I worked many years with Tommy and I always enjoyed his unending sense of humor and orneriness. A very kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
PAM PILCHER
Friend
