Thomas "Tom" "Tommy" Leon Duluc, age 57, of Akron, Ohio suddenly, but courageously, passed away from pancreatic cancer July 18, 2020. Tom was born on December 2, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio. He was a graduate from Firestone High School. He enjoyed music, fishing, being outdoors, spending time with family, and working with his twin brother at Kamper City. Tom was born to his proud parents Dr. Salvador Duluc (deceased), and Trina Duluc-Skarzynski. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Sara; children, Zach, Olivia, Christian, Sal. Loving and supporting twin brother, Michael (Janet-spouse); triplets, Mckenzie, Cameron, Justin; niece and nephews. His caring younger brother Craig and his cherished sister Denise Duluc-Poulos MD (Ernest - spouse) - Spencer and Adam nephews. Visitation will be held at Cirello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Road Fairlawn, Ohio 44333, Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is being established for his children and contributions can be sent to Cirello and Carr Funeral Home in the family's name.