Thomas Lorkowski


1942 - 2019
Thomas Lorkowski Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Lorkowski, 76, of Wadsworth, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. Thomas was born December 28, 1942 in Cleveland to Edward and Martha {Kowicki} Lorkowski. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Christine Tesny on May 3, 1969. She died in 2014. Thomas was a computer operator for TRW. He enjoyed playing the lottery, watching movies, and playing with his dog, Boomer. Thomas will be deeply missed by his children, Michele (Ed) Williams, Brian (Janelle) Lorkowski, and Trista (Bill) Stalnaker; grandchildren, Jessica, Felicia, Alexandrea, Brent, Blade, Ryan, Chris, Eric, Garrett, Sierra, Cayden, Goshua, and Shiann. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Christine. Memorial services and military rites will be Friday at 10:30 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with his son-in-law, Minister Ed Williams officiating. Guests may meet at 10:00 a.m. Roberts Funeral HomeHillcrest Chapel, 9560 Acme Rd., Seville. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
