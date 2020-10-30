1/1
Thomas M. Benford II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Benford II passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Thomas Benford, Sr. and Cora Dell (Thomas) Benford. Tom was a graduate of South High School in Akron and later attended the Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering. He then moved to Lexington, Kentucky where he married, raised a family, worked for IBM/Lexmark, and found his love for the Knowledge of GOD. Tom leaves behind his much loved family, wife of 39 years, Carolyn; daughter, Adrianne; son, Thomas III; grandsons, Tashawn and Tresean; his brothers, Charles, Ronald, and Timothy Benford, and Lester Hughes; as well as a host of associates, friends, and loving family members. Friends may call on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Private family service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 12:00 noon at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved