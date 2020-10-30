Thomas M. Benford II passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Thomas Benford, Sr. and Cora Dell (Thomas) Benford. Tom was a graduate of South High School in Akron and later attended the Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering. He then moved to Lexington, Kentucky where he married, raised a family, worked for IBM/Lexmark, and found his love for the Knowledge of GOD. Tom leaves behind his much loved family, wife of 39 years, Carolyn; daughter, Adrianne; son, Thomas III; grandsons, Tashawn and Tresean; his brothers, Charles, Ronald, and Timothy Benford, and Lester Hughes; as well as a host of associates, friends, and loving family members. Friends may call on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Private family service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 12:00 noon at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
.