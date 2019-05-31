|
Thomas M.
Lavery
Thomas M. Lavery passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held SUNDAY, June 2, 2019, 3 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt 93) Canal Fulton and where friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. before the service. Burial with military honors, MONDAY, June 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the funeral home by 9 a.m. Monday. Reception to follow at Ohio Veteran's Memorial Park 8005 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd Clinton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Complete obituary can be viewed at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019