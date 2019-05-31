Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Removal
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lavery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Lavery


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas M.

Lavery

Thomas M. Lavery passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held SUNDAY, June 2, 2019, 3 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt 93) Canal Fulton and where friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. before the service. Burial with military honors, MONDAY, June 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the funeral home by 9 a.m. Monday. Reception to follow at Ohio Veteran's Memorial Park 8005 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd Clinton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Complete obituary can be viewed at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now