Thomas M. Mercer
CUYAHOGA FALLS --Thomas M. Mercer, 63, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away, July 5, 2020 at Bath Creek Estates. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on August 11, 1956. Tom was raised in Peninsula, Ohio. Growing up he enjoyed swimming at the quarry, blaring loud rock n'roll music, and playing sports with his brothers and the neighborhood kids at the Mercer household. Tom was a 1975 graduate of Woodridge High School. His love of sports that he participated in included cross-country, basketball, and track and field. At a young age he enjoyed his woodshop class which inspired his career path as a carpenter. Tom was a hardworking, family man who loved his community. He became involved with Woodridge Recreation Association in the early 90s where he heavily influenced the development of the soccer program for Woodridge Local Schools. He coached all three of his children in soccer, basketball, baseball, and track. Besides coaching, he enjoyed playing, watching, and refereeing soccer. Tom also enjoyed watching Cleveland sports, riding his bicycle, listening to his vinyl records, raising his two grandsons and spending time with extended family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marcy. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 38 years; children: Kendall (Andy), Derek (Michelle), and Megan; grandchildren, Vincent and Owen; brothers, David, Scott, and Greg (Denise); nieces and nephews, Ladd, Hanna, Emily, Erin, Nathan, Reece, Devan, Grant, and Madison. The Mercer Family would like to extend a gracious thank you to the staff of Bath Creek Estates for the care of Tom for the past 3.5 years. A visitation and memorial service for family and friends will take place at a later date for Tom and his mother, Marcy. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
