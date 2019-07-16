Thomas M. Overfield Sr.



Thomas M. Overfield, Sr., 72, of Akron, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Akron to the late Russell and Claudia (Hall), Overfield graduated from Hudson High School, Class of 1964. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pat (Pastuck) Overfield; son, Tom Jr. (Diane); grandson, Alex, (to whom he showed no mercy on the golf course); and his (sweetheart), granddaughter, Kara; son, Jon (Carrie) and special grandson, Kyle; sister, Sandee Skovran (Andy Golubic); brothers, Rusty (Oahn) and Jeff (Claudette); and brother-in-law, Butch Pastuck (Nancy). Tom was an accomplished third scale model airplane pilot who built all his own airplanes. Tom found and acquired a rusted 1941 Lincoln Continental Cabriolet and self- restored the vehicle in his garage. His car took first place in its division at the Grand National Lincoln Meet in Hickory Corners, Michigan in 2017, and first place in the annual Father's Day Car Show at Stan Hywet in 2017. Tom was a sworn police officer with the Akron Police Department from June 1968 until he retired in May 1997. After working the district cars for a few years, he transferred to the Juvenile Division, where he was assigned to some of the toughest child abuse and murder cases imaginable because he was passionate about justice for children who couldn't protect themselves. Tom was hand chosen by "high law" to work with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies due to his stellar reputation and ability to gather facts that never allowed the bad guy to go free. Then, after some outstanding partners, who shared many a memory, he met his first 4-legged partner. It was a match made in heaven. Tom soon recognized that Care Bear was in charge and Tom should follow his lead. There was no stopping the amount of drugs that dog found nor the amount of goodwill he generated among the people he met in the community and the children in the schools. Sergeant Overfield, Care Bear, and his elite S.N.U.D. Unit officers worked harmoniously taking street drugs off Greyhound buses coming into Akron. It was like a days outing at Disney Land for them. The American Bar Association, Law Day USA, May 1, 1996, recognized Tom and Care Bear when they presented them with the Liberty Bell Award for outstanding community service. Following Overfield's career with the police department, his retirement was short lived when his work with children led him to the position of Director of Security at Summit Country Children's Services for the next seven years. He left CSB to work at Summit County MRDD in staff development. While there, Overfield used his detective skills and became renowned for bringing long term work injury employees back to work. We lost a good man who loved his family and left this world a better place. A celebration of Tom's life will be held Thursday, July 18 from 6 to 8 PM at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Safety Forces Chaplaincy Center, 150 Furnace St. Suite A, Akron OH 44305.



(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019