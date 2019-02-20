Home

Thomas M. Seese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas M. Seese Obituary
Thomas "Tom" M. Seese Sr.

Tom Seese, Sr., 74, made the final journey home to be reunited with the love of his life, best friend, and wife of 46 years, Pam, on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319 (SR 619), with Rev. Brenda Young officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Tom's name to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or Coventry Fire Department, 68 Portage Lakes Dr., Akron, Ohio 44319. To leave a special message online for the family and to read more about Tom's life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
