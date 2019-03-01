Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Smarr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Smarr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas M. Smarr Obituary
Thomas M. Smarr

March 1, 1958

October 5, 2018

Feel no guilt in laughter, he'd know how much you care.

Feel no sorrow in a smile that he is not here to share.

You cannot grieve forever; he would not want you to.

He'd hope that you could carry on the way you always do.

So, talk about the good times and the way you showed you cared,

The days you spent together, all the happiness you shared.

Let memories surround you, a word someone may say

Will suddenly recapture a time, an hour or a day,

That brings him back as clearly as though he were still here,

And fills you with the feeling that he is always near.

For if you keep those moments, you will never be apart

And he will live forever locked safely within your heart.

With love and fond memories from many.

On March 1st please raise a glass, share a good laugh, and share a fond memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.