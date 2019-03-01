Thomas M. Smarr



March 1, 1958



October 5, 2018



Feel no guilt in laughter, he'd know how much you care.



Feel no sorrow in a smile that he is not here to share.



You cannot grieve forever; he would not want you to.



He'd hope that you could carry on the way you always do.



So, talk about the good times and the way you showed you cared,



The days you spent together, all the happiness you shared.



Let memories surround you, a word someone may say



Will suddenly recapture a time, an hour or a day,



That brings him back as clearly as though he were still here,



And fills you with the feeling that he is always near.



For if you keep those moments, you will never be apart



And he will live forever locked safely within your heart.



With love and fond memories from many.



On March 1st please raise a glass, share a good laugh, and share a fond memory. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary