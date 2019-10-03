Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Thomas M. Vogel Obituary
Thomas M. Vogel Thomas M. Vogel, 71, died Sept. 28, 2019. Thomas was retired from Wadsworth City Schools where he taught for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Max and Betty Vogel and aunt and uncle, Cora and Adam Vogel, he is survived by sister, Marlene (Terry) Walker; nephews, John (Jennifer) and Mark (Heather) Walker; and many great nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Hospice or the Salvation Army. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
