Thomas Earl Marquardt, 69, of Hartville, Ohio, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loved ones on March 17, 2019.Tom was born on May 15, 1949, in Akron Ohio.



He was a world traveler from infancy and spent many years living overseas with his parents and brother. A graduate of The University of Akron in 1972, he went to work for Goodyear for 35 years starting at the Jackson, MI plant, then going on to Danville, Va., Buenos Aires, Argentina and then Goodyear Corporate Headquarters in Akron as a member of the Latin American Division. Tom was fluent in Spanish and could switch between the two languages with ease any time an old friend would call. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in many leagues over the years and with his retired friends and son-in-law. He also enjoyed being a member of the Hartville Lions Club and helping his community that he loved so much. Tom was known for his bright personality and his witty sense of humor. He could light up the room with any one of his numerous stories from his adventurous life. We will cherish the memories of life beside him, it was certainly never dull. Though we will always miss him, we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace now.



Thomas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia (Widmayer) Marquardt, daughter Kristin (Marquardt) Itnyre and Son-in-law Travis Itnyre, daughter Rebecca, grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Aiden, Jude, and Nolan, and many loving extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Virginia Marquardt, and his brother, Wayne Marquardt.



A special thank you to the nurses and aides at Mercy Hospice Care for their love and support during his last months of life. They were always happy to sit and visit with Tom and got to know his sense of humor very well.Calling hours will be held from 1-2 pm with a memorial service directly following at 2pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. In lieu of flowers, Tom asked that donations be made to Hospice in Canton, Ohio or to .



