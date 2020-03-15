Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126

Thomas Michael Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Michael Ball Obituary
Thomas Michael Ball, 71, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tom was born Sept. 18, 1948 in Akron, Ohio to James and Bonnie Ball. He retired from the United States Postal Service with 30 years service and membership in the APWU. Tom was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and a devoted fan of and season ticket holder for Akron Rubber Ducks Baseball, never missing a game except if there was a music event at the same time. Tom will be remembered by many for his love and support of music through his radio shows, involvement with the Summit Song Writer's Circle, Mountain Rose Concert Series, Folknet, area open mics, folk festivals, and more. Tom was preceded in death by wife, Christine. Visitation will be held Monday, 3 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now