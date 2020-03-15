|
|
Thomas Michael Ball, 71, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tom was born Sept. 18, 1948 in Akron, Ohio to James and Bonnie Ball. He retired from the United States Postal Service with 30 years service and membership in the APWU. Tom was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and a devoted fan of and season ticket holder for Akron Rubber Ducks Baseball, never missing a game except if there was a music event at the same time. Tom will be remembered by many for his love and support of music through his radio shows, involvement with the Summit Song Writer's Circle, Mountain Rose Concert Series, Folknet, area open mics, folk festivals, and more. Tom was preceded in death by wife, Christine. Visitation will be held Monday, 3 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020