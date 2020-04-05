|
Thomas Michael Martin My Brother "Mike" Martin died on March 20, 2020 in the Pinehurst Section outside of Houston, Texas. He loved cooking outside and "The Game of golf". Mike graduated from St. Vincent in 1961, attended the University of Akron and graduated in 1971. Mike's Texas family: dearest friend, Ruth Frazier who is the mother of his daughter, Kendall Michele Martin. He enjoyed his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends in Texas. He also leaves his sisters, Yvonne (the late Dr. Walter Kindrachuk), Sheila and Vincent Ciraco, and Maureen and Dennis Lloyd. Cremation has occurred, and a memorial will be held at a later date. Mike is missed very much.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020