|
|
Thomas O. Moye, age 78 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Akron City Hospital in the arms of his loving family. He was born on December 14, 1941 to the late Ralph and Alberta Moye. Tom was an employee with Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital, retiring in 2007 with 36 years of service. Tom was the kindest, most gentle and loving man who enjoyed taking vacations with family, traveling with his wife, spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. He loved many things in life, but he greatly enjoyed music, shopping, his cats, gardening in the spring and most importantly, decorating his home for Christmas. Tom idolized his family. He wanted to make sure everyone knew his great, great love for his grandchildren and enjoyed the times he spent with them - Mathew, Megan and Tyler. Although Tom was in poor health for many years, he never gave up and continued to enjoy life as he could. He is survived by daughters, Michelle Schuck (Mat) and Marie Nicholls (Scott); sister, Frances Koger; brothers, Charles (Claire), James (Chris); nephews, Jeff, Ed, Steve, Randy, Rick, and Ralph Jr.; nieces, Deb, Susie, Shelly, Dee, Kathy G., Judy, Lisa, Gloria, Beth and Kathy R., whom he loved. Babysitting for many as well as watching them grow up and creating many fond memories he carried with him throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. Moye, who was the love of his life. They enjoyed many years of life together. He took exceptional care of her during her time of illness; brothers, Ralph (Ann), Kenneth (Joyce), Cliff (Sharon), George (Joe) Moye (Shirley); nephews, Michael, Joe Jr. and Jimmy Jr. Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with services at 2:00 p.m. Interment Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park on Canton Rd. at 10:00 a.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. The Family is planning a Celebration of Life later in the year once the Covid crisis is over.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020