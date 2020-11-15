Thomas Olcott Page, Sr. Thomas Olcott Page Sr., died at age 75 due to Covid-19 complications on October 17th, 2020 at University Hospital's Ahuja Medical Center. Tom was born in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Orville Page, Jr.; mother, Nancy Artes Page and oldest brother, Harlan Orville Page, III. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Dottie) Ann Page; son, Brett Hamilton Page and daughter-in-law Jamie Martin-Page; son, Thomas Olcott Page, Jr.; grandsons, Conner Martin Page, Trevor Hamilton Page, Reece James Page and Bryce Thomas Page; and brother, Stephen Artes Page. Tom's favorite childhood memories came while living in Erie, PA during junior high/ninth grade and high school at Bayview High School in Milwaukee, WI. During high school, he was a decorated three-sport athlete as his football team's quarterback, baseball team's catcher and guard on the basketball team. During his senior year, Tom helped lead his baseball team to the Milwaukee City League title, was named his team's outstanding player and earned all-city honors. He kept strong relationships with many of his high school friends and especially looked forward to summer reunion golf outings back in Wisconsin. Tom played freshman football and baseball at Western Michigan University. Due to a shoulder injury, he transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (UWW). At UWW, he played outfield for three seasons with excellent batting averages. Tom met his loving wife of 51 years, Dottie, at UWW. He graduated from UWW with a degree in Secondary Education with a major in Science. After graduation, Tom and Dottie moved to Milwaukee, WI and were married on 12/21/68. Their children were both born in Milwaukee. He taught Biology for five years at Pulaski High School and coached high school baseball. In addition, he often worked many second jobs to support his family. Tom was always a hard-working husband and father who put his family first. To better support his family, Tom transferred out of teaching in 1974 to become a manufacturing manager at Bucyrus-Erie. The family subsequently moved into their first house in Wauwatosa, WI. In 1976, Tom earned a promotion to the Bucyrus-Erie plant in Evansville, IN. This also allowed them to live close-by to Tom's surviving brother, Stephen Page and his family; including surviving nephews, Michael Page and Matt Page, and niece Katie Page. Throughout his life, Tom stayed close with Stephen and his family. In 1979, Tom became a manager with the Allis-Chalmers tractor company and moved the family to Long Beach, IN. The family enjoyed living on a sand dune two blocks from Lake Michigan. He enjoyed coaching his boys in baseball and spending time with Dottie and their many good friends. The family moved to Lima, OH. in 1986; where he became a manager at the General Dynamics Army Tank Plant. During this time, Tom and Dottie enjoyed watching their boys play high school sports and again developing many great friendships. Tom and Dottie eventually moved to Chillicothe, MO; where he became plant manager for a subsidiary of the Donaldson Corporation. In 2000, Donaldson transferred Tom to Stow, OH. to become plant manager for a subsidiary called AirMaze. They settled into their home in Hudson, OH. After some years with the company, Tom helped organize investors to purchase AirMaze from the Donaldson Corporation and renamed the company Falls Filtration Technologies (FFT). As President of FFT, Tom and his leadership team turned FFT into a highly profitable company that always took excellent care of its employees. While serving as Falls Filtration Technologies' President, Tom actively served his community through The Rotary Club of Hudson and First Congregational Church. He served a term as Rotary Club President from 2012 to 2013 and was awarded Rotarian of the Year for service to his community and organization. At church, he served as a Deacon and actively participated on their mission committee. Tom enjoyed mentoring high school students through Rotary and Church initiatives. While living in Hudson, Dottie and Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers games. They bought a condo in Hilton Head, SC and enjoyed 10 years of memories with their children and four grandsons. Tom loved being involved in his grandson's many athletic pursuits including soccer, basketball, tennis, cross country and track and field. He also loved playing golf twice a week with his friends and attending various PGA events. Sports were always a significant component of his daily life and family legacy. Tom's family and his many dear friends are truly devastated by his passing. Covid-19 swiftly took his life too soon. He was a "friend's friend" to those close to him. He was an amazing husband and father, a calm and positive leader, a great problem solver, strong in his religious faith and enjoyed helping others succeed and helping those in need. Due to the severity of the current Covid-19 pandemic, Tom's memorial service is postponed indefinitely. His memorial service will occur at time when it is safe for family and friends to meaningfully congregate. In the meantime, memorial donations in Thomas Page's honor can be made to either the Hudson Rotary Foundation at P.O. Box 323, Hudson, OH. 44236 or The First Congregational Church of Hudson at 47 Aurora Street, Hudson, OH. 44236. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com