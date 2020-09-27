MUNROE FALLS --Thomas P. Adams, 66, of Munroe Falls, died September 20, 2020. Tom was born May 28, 1954 and placed into the arms of his parents, Ira and Edna Adams of Stow, where he joined his big brother, Jim, and sister, Jean. Tom graduated from Stow High School in 1974 and then went on to work at Kent State University, where he retired from the maintenance department after many years. Tom was a crafter and a master scroll saw artist. He enjoyed getting together with is fellow scrollers at the Stow Panera Bread. On September 18th, Tom rededicated his life to Christ and was baptized. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Edna (Parker) Adams. Tom is survived by his brother, Jim Adams of Rootstown; sister, Jean Coia and her husband, Tony of Ravenna; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion, Patty Kenna; and friend and caretaker, Barbara Norton, both of Munroe Falls. It was Tom's wish to be cremated and no services to take place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or go to Panera Bread and raise a cup of coffee in Tom's name. Should family and friends desire, condolences may be expressed at www.redmonfuneralhome.com
