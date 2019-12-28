Home

Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Thomas Parham Obituary
Thomas B. Parham, 76, of Wadsworth, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital. Thomas was born February 16, 1943 in Akron to JT "Bill" and Jewell Langford Parham. He was a graduate from The University of Akron with a Master's of Education. He married Donna M. Hills on August 12, 1967. Thomas taught in Akron Public Schools for 31 years. He was a Deacon for Liberty Missionary Baptist in Norton. Thomas enjoyed fishing and hunting. Thomas will be deeply missed by his wife of 52 years; children, Andrew (Mindy) Parham of Richfield and Matthew (Tasha-Lee) Parham of Seville; grandchildren, Hailey, Elliot, Raelyn and Margret. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and his parents- in-law. Friends may call Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
