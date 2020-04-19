Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Thomas R. "Coy" James


1924 - 2020
Thomas R. "Coy" James Obituary
Thomas R. James "Coy", 95, of Wadsworth, passed away on April 12, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1924 in Ellijay, Georgia to the late Will and Ethel James. Coy was one of ten children. In his free time he was an avid golfer and a gifted woodworker. He will be dearly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Tim Huffman; and numerous siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Per Coy's wishes, cremation will take place and he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Naomi at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. There will be no memorial services at this time. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
