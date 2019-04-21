Thomas R. McLain



Thomas R. McLain "Tom" passed away at home in his sleep on April 15, 2019.



He was a good man. Born on the south side of Chicago in 1922 to Thomas T. McLain and Ella Mae Swan, he moved to Akron shortly after his birth. Tom grew up in Portage Lakes and attended Coventry High School, graduating in 1940.



On a warm April evening of that year he dropped in on a dance and met a young, dark haired girl named Hattie Ball from South High School. It was love at first sight and they were inseparable (except for his four years in the Navy from 1941-1945) until Hattie's passing in 1999. Never have there been two people more in love with each other, in sync with the times or devoted to having a family and making a life together. They married in 1945.



He started work in sales with The R.C. Musson Rubber Co. and remained there until his retirement at 80 years old. Tom loved his work and the people he got to know as part of it. With the security it provided, he and Hattie bought a house on Tweed Drive in Portage Lakes where they lived the rest of their lives.



Tom is survived by his daughter, Susan Miller and husband, Richard of Boston, Mass.; his son, Michael and wife, Ingrid of Stockholm, Sweden; grandchildren, McLain Bennett, Eric McLain, Alice McLain; great grandchildren, Timothy and Paige Bennett and Alexandra McLain-Morfeldt; several nieces and nephews.



Tom was a man completely devoted to his family. This deep sense of Family was his fountainhead of strength, harmony, inspiration and energy until his final breath. He lived a long and successful life and will be greatly missed.



The family would like to offer a special thank you to the caregivers from Home Instead of Akron, Ohio.



In accordance with Tom's wishes, a private family service will be held at some future date. Condolences and memories can be shared with Tom's family at the funeral home website.



