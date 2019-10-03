|
Thomas "Bob" Robert Suthers Thomas Robert Allan "Bob" Suthers, 71, of Medina, passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born June 26,1948 in Vancouver BC, Canada to the late Thomas Suthers, and Patricia (Livingstone). Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan (Rottmayer) and his daughter, Aimee; his mother, Patricia (Livingstone); his brother, Gregory Suthers and daughter, Kailey; his brother, Jamie Suthers, wife, Anne (Porter), daughter, Andie, and son, Keenan; as well as many close friends and extended family, including three dogs. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Suthers; and his brother Gregory's wife, Monika (Lederer). While born in Canada, Bob's parents raised him and his brothers outside of Los Angeles, in Reseda, California in a home filled with music, joy, and of course, lots of love. After moving to Ohio in high school, he met his lifelong friend, Dennis Nixon who attended college with him at the University of Akron, where Bob met his dear wife, Sue, who he married in 1977. Years later he became a proud and devoted father to his beloved daughter, Aimee. Simply, Bob was one of a kind. His zest for life was undeniable, celebrating every day with gratitude. He exuded love, compassion, and respect for everyone he met. With his contagious smile, kind eyes, and silly sense of humor, Bob's authentic and genuine spirit was palpable. An avid lover of music, instilled in him by his inspirational parents, Bob enjoyed attending concerts with his wife, friends, and especially his daughter. An athlete all his life, he played baseball well into his sixties, and coached both his brother's and daughter's teams. He spent his free time outside working in the yard, sharing precious moments with his wife on the dancefloor, and was fond of walking their dogs. A devout Christian, Bob participated in Stephen Ministries and his sincere attentiveness through listening also helped him become a leading salesman, earning many awards. With his adept awareness of the construction industry and compassionate essence, he served on the board for Habitat for Humanity for 15 years. The family invites friends to attend the Viewing on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St in Medina. His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 400 N. Broadway St. in Medina. Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity on his behalf. Online condolences may be left at waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019