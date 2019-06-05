Dr. Thomas S. Kaufman



October 6, 1939 -



June 2, 2019



Dr. Kaufman's love and legacy live on in his wife, Karen Kaufman (Akron, Ohio); brother, James Kaufman (Anacortes, Wash.); daughters, Susan Kaufman Arnoult (Greencastle, Pa.), Rebecca Kaufman (Atlanta, Ga.), Allison Oliver (Annapolis, Md.); and son, Michael Grabenstein (Kensington, Md.). Additionally, as "Grandpa Tiny" has inspired and nurtured 15 grandchildren.



Dr. Kaufman was born and raised in Akron, Ohio attending North High and Akron University. He received his Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Zoology from the University of Maryland in 1972. Combining two passions of the Kaufman/White lineage - nursing and teaching - he was tenured at Montgomery County Community College as a biology professor for nursing students. After his retirement from MCCC he went on to teach Gross Anatomy at the Uniformed Health Services Medical School's program for Nurse Anesthetists. He then returned to Akron to settle into retirement surrounded by family and friends. He enjoyed singing, tinkering and following his Savior, Jesus Christ.



Viewing will be held at 1 p.m. SATURDAY at Crossview Church, 737 George Washington Blvd., Akron 444312. Services will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. Private interment at Sunset Memorial Park, Cumberland, Md.. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to His Glory Ministries (www.hisglory.me). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary