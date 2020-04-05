Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Snyder


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Snyder Obituary
Thomas Michael Snyder, 55, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, left this physical world on March 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer at the home he shared with his loving wife of 28 years. Thomas was born in Akron, Ohio on August 23, 1964 to the late Judy Lantz and Thomas Lee Snyder. On August 31, 1991 he married "the love of his life," Angela, who he supersedes in death. Together, they raised two daughters, Leah and Alana, the greatest joys of his life. He leaves behind many dear family members and long-time friends, who will remember him for his strength and bravery, his kind heart, convictions, and dedication to the Cleveland Browns. The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Taussig Cancer Center. In lieu of services and flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and a cold beer toasted in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -