Thomas Michael Snyder, 55, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, left this physical world on March 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer at the home he shared with his loving wife of 28 years. Thomas was born in Akron, Ohio on August 23, 1964 to the late Judy Lantz and Thomas Lee Snyder. On August 31, 1991 he married "the love of his life," Angela, who he supersedes in death. Together, they raised two daughters, Leah and Alana, the greatest joys of his life. He leaves behind many dear family members and long-time friends, who will remember him for his strength and bravery, his kind heart, convictions, and dedication to the Cleveland Browns. The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Taussig Cancer Center. In lieu of services and flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and a cold beer toasted in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020